Warning of algae blooms in Lake Champlain

FERRISBURGH | The current warm, sunny weather has created ideal growing conditions for cyanobacteria in Vermont waters, especially at Lake Carmi and St. Albans Bay in Lake Champlain.

“Unfortunately, the same summer weather that may extend our beach season is perfect for cyanobacteria to grow,” said Sarah Vose, state toxicologist for the Vermont Department of Health. “If you see it, stay away.”

The Health Department recommends that you do not drink any untreated lake or pond water, or use it to brush teeth or prepare food.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are tiny organisms that can form surface scums, or blooms, on the water’s surface and wash up along shorelines.

Cyanobacteria blooms often occur in the summer months, but blooms have been reported as late as October and even November in past years.

“The late-summer blooms we are seeing in Lake Carmi and St. Albans Bay severely impact the ability of Vermonters to enjoy our waters and pose significant problems for lake residents,” said Emily Boedecker, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Exposure to cyanobacteria can cause minor skin rashes, sore throats, diarrhea, stomach problems or more serious health problems. Children and pets are at higher risk because they are more likely to play near the shoreline and drink water while swimming. Contact your health care provider if you or your children feel sick.