Water leak to be repaired in East Middlebury

EAST MIDDLEBURY — Resident of East Middlebury residents living west of 211 East Main St. had the water shut off for about 2 hours July 17.

Specific areas affected by this outage were Dutton Lane, East Main Street to U.S. Route 7, Ossie Road, Church Street, Newton Lane, Cone Drive, Case Street, Piper Road, Fenn Farm Lane, Kings Row and Wilmar Road.

The water leak was located near the intersection of Routes 125 and 116 and seeping under the roadbed and nearby church property.

