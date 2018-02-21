Water system report ok’ed

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard recently authorized Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay to sign an engineering services agreement with Dufresne Group for the preparation of a water model and calibration report for the Middlebury water system, for a cost not to exceed $68,000.

The study and its recommendations will ultimately aid the Selectboard and its Infrastructure Committee in prioritizing capital improvement project spending to upgrade the water system over the next several years.

The Board also accepted the Middlebury Infrastructure Committee recommendation to approve a state drinking water revolving loan fund loan application prepared by Middlebury Public Works Operations Planning Director Dan Werner that will fund the upcoming engineering study.