'We Are One Rutland' book launch slated

RUTLAND — A book launch for "We Are One Rutland" is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Phoenix Books in Rutland.

Mount Saint Joseph Academy Senior Jelani Williams will be featured in the book.

“We Are One Rutland” was written by Rutland area youth, and features interviews of 19 individuals in the community. They were asked to reflect on what they added to the diversity of Rutland and to talk about their contributions to the community.

“I think it’s great that people of different races and beliefs are being acknowledged,” Williams said.

The book will cost $15. All proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County.