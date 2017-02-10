'We Are One Rutland' book launch slated

RUTLAND — A book launch for "We Are One Rutland" is slated for Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Phoenix Books in Rutland.

 Mount Saint Joseph Academy Senior Jelani Williams will be featured in the book.

“We Are One Rutland” was written by Rutland area youth, and features interviews of 19 individuals in the community. They were asked to reflect on what they added to the diversity of Rutland and to talk about their contributions to the community.

“I think it’s great that people of different races and beliefs are being acknowledged,” Williams said. 

The book will cost $15. All proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines