Weekend flood water runoff receding

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Heavy rains on Friday and Saturday pushed local streams to their banks, and beyond. Middlebury Falls in downtown Middlebury was a torrent with debris and logs plunging over the rim in violent stream.

MIDDLEBURY – Last weekend’s rain storms took their toll on the region with some scenes reminiscent of Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011.

“As rains diminished overnight Saturday and into Sunday, most brooks and rivers in the state have crested and begun to recede,” according to Scott Waterman, Vermont State Police public information officer.

The Otter Creek flooded Blake Roy Road near the Middlebury-Salisbury town line Saturday night but receded quickly. Flood water covered portions of Route 125 in East Middlebury and Ripton.

The heavy volume of runoff in Otter Creek, along with vegetation debris and large, water-saturated logs, roared over the Middlebury Falls below the Main Street Bridge through the weekend.

According to Waterman, the Winooski River crested in central Vermont on Sunday, and was expected to crest Monday in Chittenden County, near Essex Junction. Rutland County had minor flooding already, beginning last week, with an earlier rain front passing through the area.

“Vermonters in the far northern and southern parts of the state have received anywhere from 1-2 inches of rainfall during this event, while many central Vermont towns have been subjected to 3-4 inches of rain,” according to a news release by Waterman. “With daylight on Sunday, town officials will be assessing any damage and determining the best course of recovery for their citizens and infrastructure. Regional Planning Commission and VTrans partners are assisting towns with damage assessments over the coming days. State Emergency Operations Center authorities ask that town officials document any damage with pictures and estimate repair costs.”

Waterman provided a list of impacted state roads. For local road closure information, contact your town officials:

· Route 125 from the Ripton store west to U.S. Route 7 is reduced to one lane in places due to flood damage.

· Route 125 in Middlebury has reopened.

· Route 100 in Warren has reopened.

· Floodwaters had closed Route 100 in Rochester, but the road has reopened.