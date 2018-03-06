Weighing-in on everything from syrup to firewood

× Expand Photo provided Mike Larose testing a vehicle scale using the heady duty scale test truck and weights.

MIDDLEBURY | According to Scott Waterman, policy and communications director of Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, the state’s weights and measures program is a key player in lending credibility to our small but vital agricultural and industrial sectors.

Last week Waterman pointed out that the agency is marking National Weights and Measures Week this week as a way to recognize the important role of weights and measures regulatory programs across the country.

“The date of this year’s Weights and Measures Week is significant as it marks the signing of the first Weights and Measures law by John Adams in March 1799. Throughout the country, thousands of weights and measures inspectors work diligently to enforce laws designed to not only protect consumers but to also develop a level playing field in commerce wherever a weight or measure is involved.”

Waterman said that Vermont’s little recognized Weights and Measures program is located in the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Market’s Consumer Protection Section.

“Many consumers are surprised to learn that weights and measures programs are part of many agencies of agriculture nationwide,” he said. “This is true of Vermont, where much of the state’s early economy was based on agricultural products produced on tens of thousands of farms. Historically, commodities produced in Vermont like milk, meat, grains, feed, corn, and maple were sold by weight or measure, therefore the inspection program was placed in the Agency of Agriculture.”

× Expand Photo provided Technicians working on a scale at Vermont’s Metrology Lab in Montpelier.

The most important facility connected to the agency program is Vermont’s Weights & Measures Metrology Laboratory in Montpelier. Waterman said that the lab is managed by a metrologist and a corresponding field inspectors. The metrologist manages the program’s laboratory.

What exactly is a metrologist? Here’s a hint: he or she does not make weather forecasts.

By the dictionary definition, metrology is the scientific study of measurement with the theoretical and practical aspects of measurements units and standards. Ergo metrologists are professionals concerned with the application of measurement to manufacturing and other processes and their use in society. They ensure the precise calibration and quality control of measurement instruments.

“The metrology lab (in Vermont) maintains the state’s weights and measures standards, conducts calibrations on weighing and measuring artifacts, and advises both the program staff and private industry regarding weights and measures laws, regulations, and best practices,” according to Waterman. “Each year the laboratory tests thousands of hydrometers utilized by the maple industry, weights ranging in size from 1,000 pounds to 0.001 pound and numerous test measures used in the inspection and calibration of thousands of fuel pumps.”

By agency records, Vermont’s Weights & Measures Metrology program inspects 6,000-plus gas pumps, 425 fuel oil truck meters, 225 propane truck meters, and thousands of scales and packages. Even commercial firewood comes under scrutiny by metrology.

“Inspectors conduct hundreds of price verification inspections, testing the accuracy of laser scanning systems in retail outlets,” according to Waterman. “This work promotes consumer protection by ensuring that these devices are accurate and correct and by also monitoring pricing integrity and weighing and measuring practices where commercial transactions occur.”