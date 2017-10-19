Weird Vermont

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont has its share of weird places with things that go bump in the night—from spooky hillside graveyards and abandoned cellar holes to a lake monster and those missing souls of the notorious Bennington Triangle.
There are other obscure things, here, too.Among Vermont’s most popular authors, Joe Citro has made a successful professional career of cataloging and writing about the oddities of our Green Mountain State.
With that said, the Eagle humbly submits here our unique “8” ball of unexplained phenomena which happened to tickle our fancy. We resoundingly give credit to the original compilers at Onlyinyourstate.com; we also sincerely thank them for their assistance.
1. WHISPERING STATUE
In a downtown Barre plaza, located at the intersection of Main and Washington streets, you’ll find a beautiful, buff stone memorial dedicated to young Vermonters who perished during America’s late entrance into the bloody conflict of World War 1, 1917-18.
This Vermont granite memorial, dedicated in 1924, bears stirring words from “For the Fallen” by British poet Laurence Binyon (1869-1943); Binyon’s words are well suited for Memorial Days past, present and to come: “They shall not grow old as we that are left to grow old age, shall not weary them nor the years condemn at the going down of the sun—and in the morning we will remember them.”
According to Vermonter Seth Muzzy, who has studied the odd acoustics of site on the RoadsideAmerica.com website, “If a person sits on the opposite side of the bench from you so that the statue blocks your view of each other, acoustics will ‘bounce’ his/her voice so it sounds like he/she is sitting next to you.”
Library of Congress
VANISHED TOWN: Logging towns boomed during the late 1800s. The town of Griffith, Vt., came to an abrupt end during the early 1900s. In the intervening century or more, most traces of it have disappeared among second growth forest.
2. THE TOWN THAT VANISHED
Vermont lumberman and millionaire Silas Griffith (1837-1903) of Granby built a vast timber empire in Vermont and out west. Griffith’s former estate, now the Silas Griffith Inn in Danby, is a popular bed and breakfast.
Of course, just like all good things, the Town of Griffith came to an abrupt end during the early 1900s. In the intervening century or more, it has since disappeared among second growth forest.
Today, the U.S. Forest Service owns the plot of the former mill town. Hikers along the combined portion of the Appalachian and Long trails in Mt. Tabor, east of U.S. Route 7, pass through this forgotten company town on their way along the rocky mountain pathway.
And while a few remains are said to be found today—including a 100-year-old shrinking mound of moldering sawdust, cellar holes, some railway-related bits and pieces, as well as rusting iron parts—the ghost town now joins the rolls of the vanished. And with that said, wealthy Silas Griffith died a bitter man, with no friends, on July 21, 1903. He passed away on a California ranch—far from the Vermont ghost town that bears his name.
3. MT. ELMORE'S BALANCING ROCK
Vermont has several odd, so-called balancing rocks. These huge boulders seem to defy gravity as they perch upon a tiny point of rock, seemingly incapable of tumbling to the ground.
Among the largest and most famous if the balancing rocks is the Mt. Elmore Balancing rock. This glacial erratic, located on the mountain’s slope, is approximately 20 feet long and six feet in height.
The Mt. Elmore rock looks easy enough to tip off its tiny pedestal, but many a geologist and tourist has tried—and all to no avail. With a little upper body strength, you can climb this giant boulder and survey the woods surrounding it. And although you may have to overcome an initial fear of tumbling and sliding downhill, you can feel safe with the thought that the rock has been balanced thus for at least the last 10,000 years.
Despite some 19th century attempts to tip it, most experts think that only a sizable earthquake (or a criminally placed charge of dynamite) could send the famous Mt. Ellmore rock careening downslope and into the wooded ravine below. Nevertheless, be careful when you climb such a large and potentially unstable rocky mass.
4. VERMONT'S FLOATING ISLAND
Reports of a floating island in a remote Vermont lake are too good to resist. And you can find this bizarre island in Lake Sadawaga (Sah-daw-gah) near the southern end of the Harriman Reservoir in Whittingham.
Berkshire Eagle writer Thom Smith searched for the mysterious island during the summer of 2014.
“On our first attempt to find it,” he writes, “we wrongly took... the southern end of Harriman, one of 10 lakes impounding the Deerfield River to provide hydroelectric power, and the largest body of water entirely within Vermont’s borders... We kayaked north six miles before we decided this wasn’t the lake with the floating island. As we returned to the cove where we had launched hours earlier, I asked a lady in a pedal powered two-seater kayak where the floating island might be. With a smile she explained: ‘Across the road and north about a mile or less.’”
You’ll find 25 islands in Sadawaga Lake including the mysterious floating one. Whatever it is, the floating isle appears to exist as a large mat of plant matter.
The Berkshire Eagle’s Smith posits that the reason the island floats may be due to “loosely tethered” roots attached to the lake floor—or is it something else?
Continued next week: Items 5 through 8.