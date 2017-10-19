Weird Vermont

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont has its share of weird places with things that go bump in the night—from spooky hillside graveyards and abandoned cellar holes to a lake monster and those missing souls of the notorious Bennington Triangle.

There are other obscure things, here, too.Among Vermont’s most popular authors, Joe Citro has made a successful professional career of cataloging and writing about the oddities of our Green Mountain State.

With that said, the Eagle humbly submits here our unique “8” ball of unexplained phenomena which happened to tickle our fancy. We resoundingly give credit to the original compilers at Onlyinyourstate.com; we also sincerely thank them for their assistance.

1. WHISPERING STATUE

In a downtown Barre plaza, located at the intersection of Main and Washington streets, you’ll find a beautiful, buff stone memorial dedicated to young Vermonters who perished during America’s late entrance into the bloody conflict of World War 1, 1917-18.

This Vermont granite memorial, dedicated in 1924, bears stirring words from “For the Fallen” by British poet Laurence Binyon (1869-1943); Binyon’s words are well suited for Memorial Days past, present and to come: “They shall not grow old as we that are left to grow old age, shall not weary them nor the years condemn at the going down of the sun—and in the morning we will remember them.”

According to Vermonter Seth Muzzy, who has studied the odd acoustics of site on the RoadsideAmerica.com website, “If a person sits on the opposite side of the bench from you so that the statue blocks your view of each other, acoustics will ‘bounce’ his/her voice so it sounds like he/she is sitting next to you.”

× Expand Library of Congress VANISHED TOWN: Logging towns boomed during the late 1800s. The town of Griffith, Vt., came to an abrupt end during the early 1900s. In the intervening century or more, most traces of it have disappeared among second growth forest.

2. THE TOWN THAT VANISHED

Vermont lumberman and millionaire Silas Griffith (1837-1903) of Granby built a vast timber empire in Vermont and out west. Griffith’s former estate, now the Silas Griffith Inn in Danby, is a popular bed and breakfast.

Of course, just like all good things, the Town of Griffith came to an abrupt end during the early 1900s. In the intervening century or more, it has since disappeared among second growth forest.

Today, the U.S. Forest Service owns the plot of the former mill town. Hikers along the combined portion of the Appalachian and Long trails in Mt. Tabor, east of U.S. Route 7, pass through this forgotten company town on their way along the rocky mountain pathway.