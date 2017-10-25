Weird Vermont

MIDDLEBURY | It’s Halloween time and Vermont sure has its share of weird places with things that go bump in the night—from spooky hillside graveyards and abandoned cellar holes to a lake monster and those missing souls of the notorious Bennington Triangle. There are other obscure things, here, too. Among Vermont’s most popular authors, Joe Citro has made a successful professional career of cataloging and writing about the oddities of our Green Mountain State. With that said, the Eagle humbly submits here the final group of our weird “8” ball of unexplained phenomena which happened to tickle our fancy. We give credit to the original compilers at Onlyinyourstate.com; we also sincerely thank them for their assistance. 5. Burlington’s subterranean mystery For more than a century, some residents of central Burlington have reported hearing an underground stream. Today, the phenomena can be heard—albeit rarely—rising from beneath the first floor of the Greater Burlington YMCA building on College Street. Researchers at Onlyinourstate.com believe they have a preliminary answer to the Queen City’s subterranean mystery. “It’s possible that the answer may come from the lost ravine which was once filled with garbage in the 1800s to create more land for developing.” The website researchers discovered an old map that shows, at the bottom of the now-buried ravine, a tributary of the Winooski River flowed into nearby Lake Champlain, at the place where Maple Street meets Perkins Pier today. “Perhaps the stream is still there despite the ravine being filled in over a century ago? Listen up next time you’re in those parts...,” they say. 6. North Pownal’s raining stones Anyone interested in bizarre, seemingly supernatural phenomena should recognize the name of Charles Fort. The famous writer-researcher, who died in 1932, compiled thousands of reports of weird events from across the nation and beyond. These astonishing happenings—such as rains of frogs and fish, even unexplained lights in the sky—are now termed “Fortean phenomena”, all in honor of Mr. Fort. Among Fort’s early reports—and most recently retold by Vermont author Joe Citro in “Green Mountains, Dark Tales”—concerns North Pownal resident Thomas Paddock in October 1874.

According to Citro, Paddock experienced the rain of stones (neither hail nor meteorites) up close and personal at his farm. “Sometimes they strike the roof, over the peak, and roll off the other side,” according to a story by The Troy Press a few days after the shower. Following the report, various investigators visited Paddock’s farm to see the stones as the farmer had reported seeing the stones—from a few inches long to a boulder weighing 20 pounds—fall from the sky all around his spread. “Investigators are stumped,” reports Doug MacGowan of Historic Mysteries fame. He indicates that the North Pownal incident is only one among many such stories reported worldwide. “There has never been a conclusive solution to the problems (of rains of stones). On analysis, the stones turn out to be ordinary rocks easily found in the area of incident. Some have postulated that the stones may be swept up in tornado-like conditions, but often the rocks fall out of a clear sky.” 7. Orb of the Valley Once again author Joe Citro, Vermont’s own master story teller of Fortean phenomena, has another weird occurrence to share: the Orb of the Valley. The orb, best seen at night, appears near the Bakersfield-Fairfield town line—in the remote, damp Lost Nation hills of Franklin County. Citro reports that—when seen—the orb, which is around the size of a basketball, hovers in low spots and looks like an eerie, glowing light. But by most accounts, the Orb of the Valley appears to be swamp gas, a kind of naturally occurring biogas composed of methane and hydrogen sulfide gases formed by rotting vegetation. 8. The Vermont Hum In Vermont’s remote Northeast Kingdom, residents of the small town of Newark have reported hearing a mysterious sound. Other towns in Vermont report similar hums, too. They mostly describe is as “the distant drone of an engine.” In the case of the Newark Hum, is it a phenomenon beyond our understanding or something that can be explained by mainstream science? While others may disagree, UVM environmental scientist Adrian J. Ivakhiv thinks he may have an answer.