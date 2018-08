× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

Officials of Addison County Fair and Field Days dedicated a new welcome center in honor of the late James H. Foster Jr., a local farmer and board member. The dedication was just in time for the annual fair’s opening day last week. The wooden structure cost $125,000 to construct and it can’t be missed. Most fairgoers will pass through its main gate to enjoy amusements, various exhibits, and vendor food.