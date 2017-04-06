Wendy Knight named Commissioner of Tourism and Marketing for Vermont

MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott and Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Michael Schirling have announced the appointment of Wendy Knight as Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing.

Knight, a longtime Addison County resident, joins the Department from the private sector. She has lived in Vermont since 1992, is a former select board member of the Town of Panton and board chair of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House that was a catalyst for the downtown revitalization of Vergennes.

Through her marketing and communications firm, Knight and Day Communications, she has developed strategic communications and marketing campaigns for a variety of international clients based in London, New York, Spain, and Italy, as well as Vermont organizations including the Vermont Grape and Wine Council, the Vermont Department of Health, and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. Knight is a former New York Times freelance writer who has written two travel books and produced online travel videos for ABC News Now.

Knight also served as a senior managing director for a 32-employee marketing agency in New York, director of public relations for an international culinary school, and acting executive director for CIGNA HealthCare of Northern New England. She intends to apply her experience in strategic thinking and managing people and processes to the Commissioner position.