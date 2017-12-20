Wendy Wilton heads up U.S. FSA Vermont

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio U.S. FSA Vermont Director Wendy Wilton: “I have to pay attention to the Hatch Act (of 1939), so I can’t be politically involved.”

RUTLAND | Considering her academic achievements and background in finance, chemistry and agriculture, Wendy Wilton’s experience in state and local politics has helped prepared her for the less overtly political role of U.S. Farm Service Agency (FSA) head, despite being appointed by President Donald Trump.

Wilton’s tenure as state senator left a mark in Montpelier, where she served on the education, judiciary and agriculture standing committees.

When Wilton received official word last month from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue that she was appointed director of the FSA in Vermont, she was bowled over.

“I was thrilled and so honored with the appointment by the President,” Wilton said. “I had expressed an interest in working in agriculture in the administration and I learned that the agency thought that, with my credentials in both agriculture and finances, I’d make a good fit.”

“But just let me say that there’s nothing political about this position other than my appointment,” she added.

As Vermont’s new FSA state director, Wilton is helping implement U.S. Department of Agriculture policies in planning, organizing and administering FSA programs within Vermont. She also is responsible for running the day-to-day activities of the state FSA office in Williston.

“The FSA has many programs under its roof that help our farmers,” she said. “It’s also kind of like a SBA (Small Business Administration) for farmers making loan guarantees for farms.

“It’s kind of like this: A business owner can go to a bank to get a loan, but the bank goes out to get the SBA guarantee to cover any default of the loan so that it can make the loan in the first place.”

In addition to helping farmers with loans, the agency also provides funding for environmental sustainability, including things such as phosphorus runoff in lakes and streams. She’s also there to help with all sorts of technical assistance, valuable disaster relief and farm subsidies.

The FSA in Vermont is comprised of nine regions across the state, each with its own council of people from the agriculture industry. The structure gives farmers a voice regarding the issues taking place in their local areas.