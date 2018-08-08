West Rutland receives $10k grant

× Expand Photo courtesy of West Rutland The town of West Rutland will receive $10,000 from AARP for the creation of pedestrian walkway to the West Rutland Recreation Area, providing access to the Clarendon River and forest for all residents, especially senior citizens. Pictured: A scene along the West Rutland Marsh pathway.

WEST RUTLAND | According to Dave Reville, associate director of communications for AARP Vermont, the awardees for the senior organization’s 2018 AARP Community Challenge grant program received notice last week of their grant status. This year’s awardees include West Rutland, which received the largest grant amount, as well as Bethel and Swanton.

The town of West Rutland will receive $10,000 from AARP for the creation of pedestrian walkway to the West Rutland Recreation Area, providing access to the Clarendon River and forest for all residents, especially senior citizens.

“Each of the projects, which must be completed by Nov. 5, is designed to achieve on one or more of the following outcomes,” according to Reville.

Reville noted that the community projects must deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, and/or access to public and private transit; create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities; support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options; and address other issues of importance for communities.

In addition to West Rutland, the Bethel Recreation Department received $5,000, for a pathway connecting a school to recreational trails, and the village of Swanton received $4,000 to help create traffic “calming” features.