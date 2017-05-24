Westport man facing fourth DUI charge

CHARLOTTE, Vt. — A Westport man is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Court in July to answer for a fourth offense DUI charge stemming from a March accident.

Following a seven-week investigation by the Vermont State Police, Edward A. Woodruff, 70, has been charged with a Fourth Offense DUI and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, July 25, at 8:15 a.m.

The investigation, conducted by Trooper James Fox of the Williston Barracks, cited Woodruff as the cause of a six car accident along the Ethan Allen Highway (US-7) in Charlotte.

Woodruff, authorities said, was traveling southbound when his 2011 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and sideswiped a northbound vehicle driven by Patricia Richardson, 66, of Shrewsbury, Vt. Woodruff’s vehicle then struck a second northbound vehicle driven by Michelle Brick, 55, of Colchester, Vt.

Richardson, driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra, then hit a guardrail on the northbound shoulder. Woodruff’s vehicle then collided head-on with another northbound vehicle, driven by Ashley Francis, 22, of Milton, Vt.

A 2011 GMC Fed-Ex delivery truck driven by Shannon Ryan, 28, of South Burlington, attempted to avoid both vehicles but struck the back of the vehicle driven by Francis.

A northbound vehicle driven by Kathy Rivard, 47, of Morrisville, Vt., was struck and damaged by flying debris as a result of the final impact.

Woodruff was sent to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington for suspicion of DUI. Woodruff provided a preliminary breath sample of .077 percent before having a blood test. Vermont state law states drivers are presumed to be under the influence if the have a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher.

While snowing that day, investigators did not believe excessive speed or road conditions were a factor in the crash.

Woodruff’s injuries were described as serious and incapacitating but not life threatening, while his car was totaled.

Brick, who was extricated from her vehicle by members of the Charlotte and Shelburne fire departments, was treated for similar injuries, with her vehicle, a 2010 Subaru Forester, was also deemed a total loss.

Francis, in a 2007 Toyota Camry, was treated for a chest injury, while passenger Samantha Clift was treated for a head injury. The vehicle was deemed a total loss.

Ryan was not treated for injuries, although her truck received disabling and moderate right front end damage.

Rivard received window damage to her 2013 Ford Escape, but was not harmed.

Richardson was also not treated for injuries,

The Vermont State Police were assisted on-scene by the Shelburne Police Department. Emergency Crews from Charlotte Fire & EMS, Shelburne Fire & EMS, the Ferrisburgh Fire Department and Vergennes EMS responded to the scene.

Route 7 at the scene was closed for approximately two hours as a result of this crash. Traffic was detoured around the scene.