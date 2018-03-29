When iron ruled Brandon

× 1 of 3 Expand Library of Congress image A 19th century map of Brandon showing the iron operation in Forest Dale. × 2 of 3 Expand Library of Congress image As many as 20-35 men, and some boys, probably worked at the Forest Dale Iron Furnace in its heyday before the Civil War. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio This historic marker points the way to the Forest Dale ironworks ruins off Route 73 in Brandon. Prev Next

BRANDON | When you think of iron and steel making, you may think first of either Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, or maybe, Gary, Indiana. But few area residents are aware that the heyday of iron making during the early- and mid-1800s was right here in Vermont, in the Forest Dale section of Brandon town.

Located off Vermont Route 73 east of the village of Forest Dale, the busy furnace, now in ruins, operated between 1810 and 1855. The demise of the once profitable took place when metal of higher quality was produced by more cost-efficient furnaces.

While the glory days of Vermont iron making are gone, you can visit the stone and iron ruins of the foundry’s 60-foot-tall main furnace stack. The ruin is now on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974 with a state historic marker pointing the way along Route 73.

To find the furnace stack ruins, visitors must tramp into the woods north of the marker. A footpath will guide you the rest of the way to the site which includes a variety of stone ruins.

The furnace stack’s main chamber is lined with brick. You can also search for the water raceway and the “wheel pit” which, in the 1800s, channeled the Neshobe River to cool the man-made volcano.

Last year, blogger Amanda Thibault interviewed Blaine Cliver, a retired architect with the National Parks Service.

“It was started... in about 1823,” according to Cliver. “Royal Blake was the name of the ironmaster, whose house is across the street. It produced stoves and other cast iron objects for sale. A lot of people were going West and they carried them with them.”

Cliver said that by the mid 1850s, Forest Dale was bought by the Green Mountain Iron Co.

“After the Civil War, they started it up again, (for only one year) trying to use anthracite coal,” he noted. “It didn’t pan out because of the way the chimney is built. It went out of business... and since then, nothing’s been done.”

The historic furnace was first opened in 1810 by Leicester resident John Smith although the operation had several owners, and various business names, until the 1850s. During it’s lifetime, between 20 and 35 men, and probably some boys, labored at the furnace.

According to the U.S. National Park Service, “Brown hematite ore from nearby beds was processed with local charcoal to produce iron, which was formed into utilitarian implements such as stoves, agricultural implements, and hardware. The works was not particularly efficient, and its sales were hampered by a poor transportation network. More advanced and better-connected works, particularly in Troy, New York, contributed to its downfall, and the site was abandoned in 1855. It was given to the state in 1974”