Whirlie’s World in Middlebury bids farewell

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy

MIDDLEBURY — It is never an easy decision to close a small business that you have put your heart and soul into. Unfortunately, that is a decision that local business owners Peter “Nerf” Neff and wife Naomi are being forced to make. The Middlebury indoor entertainment center Whirlie’s World will be closing its doors by Mother’s Day due to financial reasons unless a new buyer is found.

Nerf and his wife opened Whirlie’s World in October 2011. The attraction offers bouncy houses, laser tag, arcade games, a concession stand and more. Customers can host private events or birthday parties, and even fund raisers.

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy Bounce houses and inflatable slides in the bounce zone.

For Nerf, Whirlie’s World is more than just a place to play. When they opened, they wanted the type of atmosphere that “zaps you as you come through the door,” as Nerf put it. Which is exactly what they had for the first several years. However, business has been declining for the past two years and the couple was forced to put it on the market last year.

As someone who has always been involved in the community — he is a former mobile disc jockey, and a current school bus driver — Nerf has made it a priority to get involved with customers. He enjoys interacting with both children and parents, finding out more about them and where they are visiting from.

Since opening, he and his wife have made it a point to hire local high school students, often offering them their first job. Nerf prides himself on teaching these students more than just how to run a register or hand out laser tag equipment. He teaches them the importance of always wearing a smile and maintaining a positive attitude. He teaches them that how they interact with the children is almost always being observed by a parent. It is clear that Nerf has been immensely proud of the two dozen students he has moved through as staff.

“They deserve a huge pat on the back,” he said.

Nerf said he has been honored by the amount of repeat business over the years.

“It was more than I ever anticipated from the start,” he said.

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy Owner Nerf runs the register in his signature hat.

Nerf said he has been overwhelmed with the positive word of mouth they have always received, and said he could count on one hand the number of serious complaints he has ever received over the years. Customers often comment on how clean the building and equipment is, and how safe they feel their children are while playing, he said.

When asked why he thinks the business has begun to struggle, Nerf pulled a smart phone out of his pocket and said, “These have a lot to do with it.”

In an increasingly technology driven world, it’s hard for a small locally run business like his to keep up, he said.

He also attributes the decline to new recreation options popping up in Chittenden County such as trampoline centers, new laser tag arenas, and go kart tracks. While many Addison County customers still visit Whirlie’s World because they like to support local businesses, the draw of new and exciting options often pulls people to Burlington.

So what does the impending closure mean for the business going forward? It will still be “business as usual as long as possible,” according to Nerf. Any gift certificates that are still out in the community will be honored right up until the doors have closed. They will continue to be open their normal hours. Currently, they are open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon for their “Toddler Thursday” program; Thursday and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. for “Afternoon Tag” where kids can ride the ACTR bus from school for an afternoon of laser tag and snack and weekends from noon to 6 p.m.

Every two weeks, as promoted on Facebook, they host a Tag Night on either a Friday or Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. when for $10 per person, attendees can enjoy unlimited laser tag and bouncing with a slush puppy.

Nerf is still trying to remain optimistic that they can find a buyer and the recreation center will be able to stay alive in its current home.

“We were really hoping to sell it as a turnkey operation,” said Nerf.

If this doesn’t happen, they will be forced to break it up and sell assets piece by piece. This would include all the bouncy structures, pizza ovens, display cases, laser tag equipment, and much more. This would be a very difficult and time consuming process that he hopes to avoid.

Anyone who is interested in more information about purchasing the business, located on Exchange Street in Middlebury, is welcome to call the center at 989-7351 or call Nerf directly on his cell phone at 989-2557.