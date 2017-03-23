WhistlePig releases “FarmStock,” historic farm-to-bottle whiskey

SHOREHAM — WhistlePig announced today the launch of FarmStock, the company’s much-anticipated estate release featuring whiskey distilled, aged, and bottled on its farm in Vermont. It is the culmination of the company’s founding vision to create a truly farm-to-bottle distillery, housing nearly every aspect of the whiskey-making process in one place.

“FarmStock is our story,” said Raj Peter Bhakta, Founder of WhistlePig. “It’s the realization of years of hard work to redefine how we understand craft and quality. As our first triple-terroir release, this is a historic whiskey deserving of two bottles: one to enjoy with good company and one to be collected for years to come.”

FarmStock is composed of 1.5 to 2-year aged whiskey distilled from rye grown on the farm and aged in Vermont oak barrels. It is balanced with 5- and 12-year-old ryes from WhistlePig’s special reserves to create the ideal marriage of new and old.

“Finally, we are ready,” said Dave Pickerell, Master Distiller of WhistlePig. “I keep getting asked, ‘When are we going to see the distillate from YOUR still?’ I didn’t want to just release a white whiskey. We worked tirelessly to create a product that showcases our young estate whiskey in context with the elegance of our premier aged rye. FarmStock provides a unique opportunity to tell the story of our transition to a triple-terroir product using our water, our grain, and our wood to age the product. It is truly the best of all worlds.”

FarmStock is “Crop One” of what will be future triple-terroir releases. It’s composed of 20% 1.5 to 2-year aged whiskey made entirely on the WhistlePig farm, 49% 5-year aged whiskey from Alberta Distillers finished in WhistlePig’s Vermont oak, and 31% 12-year aged whiskey from MGP’s Lawrenceburg distillery. It is hand bottled at 86 proof, and the suggested retail price is $89.99.

Flavor Profile of FarmStock

Nose: Abundant oak, vanilla, caramel, toffee, and mint.

Palate: Caramel, cinnamon, and baking spices prevail with hints of citrus and stonefruit.

Finish: Complex and enduring finish featuring winter fruit, dark chocolate, tobacco, butterscotch, and vanilla founded in classic rye spice.