Who wants a Cremee?   Everyone!

NEW HAVEN — Who wants a cremee? That was the question asked by John and Margo Roleau, the new owners of the Village Green Market in New Haven. It turned out, a whole lot of people wanted cremees and were willing to pony up some money in the form of pledges to help buy a cremee machine for the store (and the community).

The grass-roots kick-starter plan was simple. Customers just had to commit to pledging $35 each toward the purchase of a cremee machine. When the goal of 100 pledges was reached, the Roleaus would have enough money to purchase the machine, and those who pledged would get a card good for $35 worth of cremees. It was the definition of a win-win situation and customers jumped at the chance to help out the store and insure a steady supply of soft-serve deliciousness going forward.

The fundraising campaign was announced on April 23 and within 24 hours they had 46 pledges - nearly half way to their goal of 100. Margo says she was thrilled, but then figured the rest of the pledges would slow at that point. But nope! By April 25, they had reached their goal, proving Margo’s point that “you can’t buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream.”

If there was ever any doubt that Vermonters treasure their cremees, the customers of Village Green Market have dispelled the notion forever. Summer is almost here, and the words “who wants a cremee from the Village Green Market?” will surely be heard all around the five-town area.

Cones aren’t the only delicious things to be found in the beautifully renovated store. They specialize in sandwiches made with good quality breads or their own in-house baked rolls, and use only the freshest ingredients. They also offer freshly made baked goods, deli salads, beer, wine and an expanded snack selection, as well as all of the other items you’d hope to find in a village store.

The Roleaus have brought new life to store that has served the New Haven Community for 200 years - and best of all, they’ve brought the iconic cremee to their customers.