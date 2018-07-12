Whose on the primary ballot?

MONTPELIER | The upcoming Aug. 14 primary is only for candidates of Vermont’s three major parties: Democratic, Republican and Progressive. Minor party and independent candidates for must file by Aug. 9 for their names to appear on the November 6 general election ballot.

Also, early voting by absentee ballot for the primary election began June 30, so see Vermont Secretary of State’s website sign-up form and other ways to vote by absentee ballot.

Here are four quick facts culled from the primary election spreadsheet:

Four incumbent senators won’t be seeking reelection: Carolyn Branagan (R) Franklin County, Peg Flory (R) Rutland County, Francis Brooks (D) Washington County, and Claire Ayer (D) Addison County.

There are only two Republican candidates for the six Chittenden County senate seats. All of the county’s senate incumbents are running again.

Three House seats now held by Republican incumbents have no 2018 Republican candidates. Neither GOP incumbents nor any other Republicans are running in these districts: Addison 3 (Vergennes, a two-seat district including incumbent Rep. Warren Van Wyck), Rutland-Windsor 2 (Ludlow, Rep. Dennis Devereux), Windham 1 (Vernon-Guilford, Mike Hebert). In every seat where a Democrat incumbent is not running, there are Democratic candidates.

The financial disclosure forms generally disclose very little specific dollars-and-cents information. However, they do reveal where the candidate and his/her spouse/partner earn their income.

As you contemplate how well your Legislature is serving you, your family, and your community, it might be helpful to consider how Congressional Quarterly ranks Vermont against the other 49 states in manufacturing, energy, schools, and taxation. Vermont has the lowest:

Crime - 11,537 crimes reported;

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - defined as “the total value of goods produced and services provided”;

Student-Teacher Ratio – 10.5 – 1, compared to a national average of 16-1.

Vermont is first in:

Per-pupil elementary and secondary school expenditures - $24,421, compared to a national average of $11,894.

Percentage of instate renewable power generation – 99.7 percent. (Note however that much of Vermont’s electricity is purchased from the New England power grid, which is heavily reliant on fossil fuels.)