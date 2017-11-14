Wilton, Welch focus on farms

× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY | U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that Rutland resident Wendy Wilton (R) will be director of the U.S. Farm Service Agency (FSA). Wilton is serving as an appointee of President Trump.

Wilton will help implement U.S. Department of Agriculture policies in planning, organizing, and administering FSA programs in their respective states. She is also responsible for running the day-to-day activities of the state FSA office in Williston.

Wilton has served the City of Rutland, as treasurer, tax collector, and pension administrator for the past decade and also served as a state legislator on the Vermont Education, Judiciary and Agriculture Standing Committee in the Vermont General Assembly.

As Congress prepares to write a new Farm Bill next year, which will involve Wilton, Vermont U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D) convened roundtable discussions across the state to hear the priorities of Vermont’s agricultural sector.

Welch met in Middlebury last week with specialty crop farmers. The farmers discussed growing apples, grapes, vegetables, and other crops, as well as how taxpayer funds can help them.

“My goal, ultimately, is to have an agenda that reflects what you need in order to be successful,” Welch told those in attendance at Happy Valley Orchard.

“The Farm Bill is too oriented toward the big commodities. We need to focus on local agriculture.”