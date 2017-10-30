Windstorm pummels region

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Neighbors along Halladay Road in Middlebury pitched in to remove a downed white pine tree across the right-of-way while waiting for a Green Mountain Power crew. Another tree and snapped utility pole on the road had traffic detoured to Route 7. Power outages and downed trees were extensive around the region

MIDDLEBURY | A storm front hundreds of miles in length, stretching from Pennsylvania through Quebec converged with a tropical disturbance, as it passed off the New England coast Sunday night. The weather event created heavy rain, some scattered lake effect snow, and high, damaging winds.

The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning as early as last Friday for areas of Vermont covering Sunday into Monday.

Southeast winds up to 80 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60, hit Addison, Rutland and Chittenden counties.

The tropical storm-like winds brought with them plenty of downed trees, tree limbs, and power lines causing scattered power outages.

The winds also carried flying debris at dangerous speeds, from ubiquitous maple seeds to backyard hot-tub covers.

More than 45,000 homes and businesses were affected leaving more than 112,500 Green Mountain Power customers, in all, without power across the state.

"When you include all Vermonters served by other utilities, it’s about one-third of Vermonters affected by the storm without power," Mark Bosma of Vermont Emergency Management said. "Conditions are extremely dangerous and many poles are broken, making repairs slow. More wind expected Monday afternoon were expected to cause additional outages. Crews warn the public to stay clear of downed trees and power lines and call 911 if you see a line down."

Until the weather event was over, Bosma continued the warning.

"Homeowners, renters, and business owners are encouraged to remove or secure anything from outdoor areas that could be blown around in high winds and create a hazard. Protect your home by asking neighbors to do the same," he added.

Bosma said that Vermont residents should monitor forecasts, social media, and traditional media for updates on conditions and warnings.

Around the Middlebury area on Monday residents who lost power during the night headed out early for places such as Maple Fields convenience store in East Middlebury to get their morning coffee and pastry.

If you lost power or need shelter call 2-1-1.