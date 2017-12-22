Winter Forest

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Halladay Road in Middlebury

The boughs of holly and evergreen,

Look sparkly, fresh and clean,

Light as far as the eye can see,

Makes us feel entirely free

The cold, crisp air of winter’s icy blow,

With it comes the prospect of snow,

It whooshes and whirls,

All around us, the air twirls

The trees are lit with little lights aglow,

In every single color like a rainbow,

They laugh and dance and play,

Chasing all dreariness away

Oh, the smell of sweet, sticky sap,

Reminds us all of the trees’ winter nap,

The boughs of holly and evergreen,

Look sparkly, fresh and clean

Editor’s note: Teen poet Grace Tolles is an eighth-grade student living in New Haven, Vt.