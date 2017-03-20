Winter storm Stella breaks records

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy Cars stand buried under feet of snow.

BURLINGTON — We may have had spring temperatures a couple weeks ago, but Mother Nature isn’t done with winter in Vermont quite yet. Last week’s storm broke records and became part of the Top 10 biggest snowstorms in Vermont, dropping nearly 30 inches of snow in Burlington.

Snowfalls are measured once an hour at Burlington International Airport using a ruler that measures to the tenth of an inch.

Here is how Top 10 storms measured up before Winter Storm Stella made her appearance last week:

10. March 16, 1937, Burlington saw its tenth biggest storm, with snowfalls surpassing 19 inches.

9. In January of 1986, a storm dumped 19.7 inches on the Queen City.

8. For the eighth storm on the list, we need to go all the way back to 1900 when a November storm left behind 20 inches.

7. Another March storm made the list at number seven. On March 13 and 14 in 1993, the region was buried under 22.4 inches of the white stuff.

6. On March 5, 2010, Burlington received 22.9 inches of snowfall.

5. A Jan. 13, 1934 storm made it into the top five with 24.7 inches.

4. The Valentine’s Day Blizzard in 2007 was one to remember. Burlington had to dig out from under 25.7 inches of snow. This storm was also unique because blizzards — a storm categorized by accompanying 35 mph winds — don’t usually hit Vermont.

3. In 2011, on March 6 and 7, the third biggest storm dropped 25.8 inches.

2. The second largest storm hit the state Christmas 1969. It stuck around for three days, and left 29.8 inches of snow when it finally moved out.

1. The largest storm on record was just 7 years ago in 2010 when a Jan. 2 and 3 storm dumped 33.1 inches of snow on the region.

Stella changes things. By the time the storm finally let up Wednesday night, Burlington was left with a grand total of 29.9 inches of snow, securing Stella the number two spot on the list.

Not only did Stella almost reach the top of the charts for Vermont storms, she became the biggest March storm the state has ever recorded.

The storm caused school and university campus closures, state offices and shopping malls closed early, and residents were urged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.