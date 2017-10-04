Woman’s license was suspended

× Expand VSP photo Stephanie Brace

MIDDLEBURY | On Sept. 23, at approximately 6:06 p.m., a Vermont State Police trooper stopped Stephanie Brace, 28, of Ripton, for a motor vehicle violation on U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury. DMV records revealed that Brace’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway was criminally suspended. Brace was taken into custody, processed, issued a citation and released. Brace was ordered to appear in Addison District Court Criminal Division, on Dec. 11, to answer to the charge of driving while license suspended-criminal.