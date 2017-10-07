Woman arrested following accident

SHOREHAM | On Aug. 21, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the Vermont State Police, along with the Shoreham Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue, responded to a single vehicle crash into a tree on Route 22A in the vicinity of Lapham Bay Road in Shoreham.

A police investigation revealed that the operator, Deandre Gay, 26, of Burlington, possibly fell asleep while traveling north bound on the highway, crossed the center line, left the roadway and subsequently struck a tree off the west bound shoulder.

The passenger of the vehicle, Natalie Carr, 22, of Burlington sustained critical injuries and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

On Sept. 20, Gay was placed under arrest for negligent operation of a motor vehicle. She was cited and released to appear in Addison District Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge.