× Expand VSP photo Whitney Grady

NEW HAVEN — On May 15 at approximately 10:45 p.m., Vermont State Police were advised of a family fight at a residence on Belden Falls Road in New Haven. Police revealed that Whitney Grady, 37, of New Haven had assaulted a 45-year-old household member at the residence by choking. Grady is scheduled to appear in Addison County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of domestic assault.