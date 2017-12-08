Woman screened for DUI

× Expand VSP photo Megan Russell

FERRISBURGH | On Nov. 24, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh after observing a traffic violation.

Troopers made contact with the operator, Megan Russell, 25, of Winooski, and detected signs of impairment.

Russell was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for DUI.

Russell was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert.

Russell was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Addison County District Court to answer the charge of DUI-drugs on Jan. 29.