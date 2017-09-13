Woman seriously injured in crash

SALISBURY - On Sept. 13, at approximately 12:05 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located at the intersection Creek Road and Dewey Road in Salisbury.

Further investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Danielle Austin, 39, of Leicester, was traveling west on Creek Road and lost control of her vehicle.

Austin lost control of her vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, and subsequently collided with a utility pole. The vehicle was totaled.

Investigation revealed that Austin was not wearing her seatbelt and alcohol is likely a contributing factor to the collision.

Austin was initially transported to UVM Porter Medical Hospital in Middlebury toreceive treatment for her injuries. She was later airlifted to UVM MedicalCenter as it was determined her injuries were life threatening.

Austin is listed as being in critical condition. Police reported that the case is active and is pending further investigation.