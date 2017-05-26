Woman taken to hospital after Route 7 accident

PITTSFORD — On May 17, troopers at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the area of 3514 U.S. Route 7 in Pittsford.

Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Ashley Adams, 28, of Rutland was traveling northbound on Route 7. Adams’ vehicle was stopped while waiting for another vehicle to turn left onto Mechanic Street.

A truck driven by Kurt Hathaway, 20, of Rutland was traveling north on Route 7 and was unable to brake in time to avoid Adams’ vehicle. Hathaway’s vehicle rear-ended Adams’ vehicle at a low rate of speed.