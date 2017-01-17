Women’s March on Washington set for Friday

MONTPELIER — As the day the new administration takes office nears, nearly 200,000 women have purchased plane tickets, reserved bus seats, orchestrated carpools, and booked hotel rooms to march in Washington DC.

Preparations for a protest began within hours of the announcement that President-elect Donald Trump had triumphed over Hillary Clinton in the race to become the next Commander in Chief. The initial intention of the march was to challenge Trump’s administration, though organizers of the event have broadened the scope of the protest to include rights for minorities and immigrants as well as women.

There have been many protest marches on Washington over the years. The earliest dates back to Coxey’s Army in 1894, when John Coxey gathered workers from Ohio to protest the federal government’s lack of support for working Americans. Perhaps the most widely known march to the Capitol — and that which has provided inspiration to this 2017 march — was the 1963 march, when Martin Luther King delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech to nearly 250,000.

This 2017 event — which takes place on the new president’s first official day in office — could potentially upstage attendance of the actual inauguration. More than 1,200 parking permits have been requested for busses travelling to the event, versus only 200 spaces for the inauguration.

Facebook groups from nearly all 50 states branched off the official event website to organize residents’ plans to attend, or to organize smaller sister marches for those who are unable to make the trip to Washington. Nearly 3,000 people have confirmed plans to participate in a similar event on Jan. 21 at the capital in Vermont.

The march in Montpelier will begin at Montpelier High School and will be followed by a Unity Rally on the State House lawn, featuring speakers, art, music, and more in support of women’s rights and other issues people feel are threatened by the new administration.

Other responses to the event have Vermont craft stores selling out of pink yarn. Supporters of the march — whether active participants or supporters from afar — are busy at work knitting pink hats with cat ears. While the official name is inappropriate for print, they are alternatively known as “Power Hats,” and are in reaction to controversial comments made by Trump that resurfaced during the election. Many local stores have had to reorder the uncommon yarn color several times in the past month to keep up with demand. The movement is encouraging people to make and wear the hats the weekend of Trump’s inauguration to show their solidarity with marchers.

At least 20 groups have registered for permits to march in Washington on Jan. 21, which is nearly four times more than the average of past inaugurations. Among these groups are supporters of the future president, including “Bikers for Trump.” This group, which gained media attention at the Republican National Convention for rallying and promising to provide extra security for Trump, is expecting nearly 5,000 attendees. While their official agenda is unclear, they are planning a celebration at John Marshall Park on Constitution Avenue.

Law enforcement agencies in the capitol providing security for the event are taking every possible precaution. Authorities — including additional police officers and National Guard units — are planning for a crowd that could reach more than 400,000 people. Security for the District of Columbia is monitoring Amtrak reservations, hotel bookings, and charter busses, as well as comparing the event to other marches in order to better estimate the number of people they might be expecting.

Some critics of the march are saying that it has already failed before it has begun; calling it nothing more than a feel-good exercise with no real cause. While political demonstrations have value if there is a concrete plan of action to follow — and a large number of protesters will undoubtedly continue to capitalize on this momentum — there is speculation that many will simply hang up their marching boots and throw their “Power Hats” in the winter mitten basket once February rolls around.