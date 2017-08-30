WomenSafe needs volunteers

MIDDLEBURY | Do you have a desire to help to make your community a more just and safe place to live?

Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer experience?

WomenSafe, an Addison County nonprofit organization, works to prevent, address and end dating, domestic, intimate-partner and sexual violence, and they are now accepting applications for their annual volunteer training.

This comprehensive and dynamic training opportunity is scheduled to start on Saturday Sept. 23, and organizers are encouraging community members to apply now.

Participants will acquire all the tools needed to provide direct service through WomenSafe’s 24-hour hotline, at court hearings and in the office; coordinate public awareness and community outreach events; and provide childcare or perform administrative assistance tasks.

Space is limited. For more information or an application packet, call 388-9180, email info@womensafe.net or visit womensafe.net.