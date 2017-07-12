WomenSafe receives $1,000 grant

MIDDLEBURY — WomenSafe officials announced that the non-profit organization were named as one of three recipients chosen to receive funding from the proceeds of the Middlebury Maple Run, Vermont’s Sweetest Half-Marathon.

WomenSafe received $1,000 to support their Emergency Services Fund.

The fund is used to assist people who are fleeing abuse and violence. WomenSafe used the funds to purchase gift cards or gift certificates to local businesses to assist survivors during this critical time. Funds will support between 15-25 families.

WomenSafe Executive Director Kerri Duquette-Hoffman said “WomenSafe is honored to receive this grant. It is such a powerful message to our community saying that every member of the community deserves dignity and to be safe. We thank the Middlebury Maple Run community for joining us in this work.”

