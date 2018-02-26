Woodchuck ending Pabst alliance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Woodchuck Cider According to a news statement signed by Stephen Glancey, CEO of C&C, and other company officials, by mutual agreement C&C will terminate its current arrangements with Pabst Brewing Company April 1. C&C Group purchased Vermont Hard Cider for $305 million in 2012. Pictured: Woodchuck cidery in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY | According to Irish-U.K. based C&C Group plc, starting April 1, its wholly owned subsidiary, the Vermont Hard Cider Company, LLC (VTHCC), will resume its own responsibility for sales and marketing. VTHCC produces brisk-selling cider brands in the U.S. including Woodchuck, Wyders and Magners.

C&C Group purchased VTHCC for $305 million in 2012. At that time, it was the No. 1 cider in the U.S. The cider concern opened its state-of-art $34 million cidery on Exchange Street in Middlebury during the summer of 2014 to considerable fanfare.

Woodchuck began in 1991 in a garage in Proctorsville, near Woodstock, in Windsor County. By 2000, the cider company had moved all its operations to Middlebury.

According to a news statement signed by Stephen Glancey, CEO of C&C, and other company officials, by mutual agreement C&C will terminate its current arrangements with Pabst Brewing Company April 1.

“Both parties recognise that current market dynamics require a different approach that concentrates on VTHCC’s core markets. The transition will be effected by selected sales and marketing personnel returning from Pabst, supplemented by a small number of external hires. Changes to the distributor network are expected to be limited. C&C’s partnership with Pabst in the U.K. will continue,” according to the news statement.

According to a recent news statement, FY2017, C&C’s U.S. business constituted .4 percent of its volumes and less than 1 percent of operating profits.

“C&C does not anticipate any material transitional costs or change to its financial performance, prospects or carrying values in the U.S. arising out of these new arrangements,” the company said.