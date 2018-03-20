Work resumes on Midd bridge-rail project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Gish “A section of trees to be removed along the east bank of the Otter Creek south of the Battell Block parking lot,” according to Middlebury bridge and rail project liaison Jim Gish.

According to Jim Gish, community liaison for Middlebury’s multi-year downtown bridge and rail project, construction work for 2018 gets underway this week with tree cutting, removal, and disposal on segments of state-owned landed in Middlebury’s downtown rail corridor.

According to Gish’s latest update to residents, “The tree clearing is needed to accomplish this year’s two primary construction goals: 1. Building new storm-water drainage infrastructure for the rail corridor and the central downtown area, and 2. Constructing a temporary access roadway from the end of Water Street along Otter Creek to the Battell Block parking lot for use during the closure of Merchants Row and Main Street for 10 weeks in (the) summer (of) 2020.”

Gish advised that tree removal will take place at the concrete foundation of the former building located in Printer’s Alley, between the Main Street and Merchants Row bridges (in the right-of-way cut), and between Cross Street Bridge and the pump station near the Battell Block parking lot.

“A section of trees to be removed along the east bank of the Otter Creek south of the Battell Block parking lot,” according to Gish. “At the town’s request, the contractor will also clear downed trees and brush on either side of the rail line in the area adjacent to the Marble Works between Elm Street Bridge and Main Street.”

J.P. Sicard, of Barton won the bid to remove the trees.

“The work plan calls for trees to be cut before March 31 and removed by April 13,” Gish stated. “Stumps will be left in the ground to stabilize soil and prevent erosion. Work will take place during daylight hours. A flagger provided by Vermont Rail will ensure that work takes place safely as trains will continue to run on normal schedules.”

The construction will be completed in early 2021.

“...Both the area adjacent to the concrete foundation of the old Lazarus building in Printer’s Alley and the rail cut between the Main Street and Merchants Row bridges will transition to green space,” Gish noted. “The land alongside Otter Creek between Cross Street Bridge and the Battell Block parking lot will be rebuilt and landscaped. In all three cases, the community will have input into final design.”

Gish is interested in public comments and questions. You can contact him via email at: jgish@townofmiddlebury.org.