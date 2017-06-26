Worker injured in quarry explosion

DANBY — On June 14 at 9:24 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the Rutland Barracks were notified of an accident at Vermont Quarries in Danby involving explosives.

An employee of the marble quarry had been attempting to dispose of blasting caps when an explosion occurred, injuring the employee in the face.

Kenneth Williams, 51, of Granville, New York was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Police said Williams was wearing safety goggles at the time.

After the incident, a number of unexploded blasting caps remained. The scene was secured and the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad was activated to dispose of the remaining explosives.

This incident occurred in a secluded location and the public was not at risk. No roads were closed as the incident took place on the property of the quarry. No other injuries occurred as a result of the explosion.

A U.S. Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration official said a penalty would been issued against Vermont Quarry for improper disposal and possession of explosives without a permit. The manufacturer of the blasting caps has been contacted for removal and proper disposal of the blasting caps.

A second penalty would be issued for the mining company’s failure to train an employee.

Williams was not trained to dispose of the explosives.