World Breastfeeding Week events in Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, the Addison County community and local businesses will be celebrating breastfeeding during the whole month of August.

This year the theme is “Sustaining Breastfeeding Together.”

The Vermont Department of Health encourages breastfeeding, and supports nursing mothers through educational programs and initiatives.

The Local Health Office in Middlebury works one-on-one with new moms through breastfeeding classes and at its WIC clinics. The department also helps local businesses become Breastfeeding Friendly Employers. Other community supports for breastfeeding include nurses and lactation consultants at Porter Medical Center and through La Leche League.

World Breastfeeding Week happenings:

The Big Latch On: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Middlebury Recreation Field near Mary Hogan Elementary School. Here, nursing mothers and their infants will gather to join breastfeeders worldwide for “The Big Latch On” in support of breastfeeding. Look for the pink tent and enjoy snacks and fun activities. There will be a count taken at 10:30 a.m. In 2016, there were nearly 18,000 “latched on” children during this event worldwide. For more information, visit biglatchon.org.

Addison County Field Days: Aug. 8 to 12. Here, check out the newly constructed Infant Comfort Station near the restrooms for a quick break to breastfeed in a cool space.

Social media: The Middlebury Local Health Office Facebook page-Follow World Breastfeeding Week on Twitter #WBW2017.