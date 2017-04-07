World Heritage Exchange seeks host families

× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY — Each year, students from around the world apply for scholarships under the World Heritage Student Exchange Program that allow them to live and study in the United States. The program is associated with the Kennedy-Lugar YES, program that was developed after the September 11, 2001 attacks at the request of Congress and under the auspices of the Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the U.S. Exchange community.

This year, two exchange students are living with host families in Middlebury, and two in Vergennes. The World Heritage Exchange program is seeking to place four students in Middlebury, three students in Vergennes and three in Brandon for the upcoming school year. The program is dependent on gracious people opening their homes to new experiences and new friends, and they are currently seeking families to host next year’s students.

David Allen is the area representative for the World Heritage Exchange Program, and he is enthusiastic about the organization and the value the students bring and receive while they are here in America. “It’s life changing. I don’t know that we in America realize how beautiful it is here.” He said the students who are granted scholarships are among the best and brightest. They are thrilled to be granted the rigorously competitive scholarships.

In a recent conversation with the Eagle, Allen explained that the original YES program was designed to encourage more understanding of the Muslim community and culture. YES students are all from mainly Muslim countries or sends Americans students to Muslim countries. The World Heritage Program, however, is much more diverse, and brings students from all nations, backgrounds and faiths to the U.S.

Allen and his fellow representative Lucieanna Sweson recently brought a group of eighteen exchange students to the Statehouse in Montpelier so they could see American democracy in action. The visit occurred shortly after the Executive Order limiting travel from select nations. He said the students were introduced to the legislators by country and received a huge round of warm-hearted applause from the assembly.

Some of the students currently living in Vermont and learning about different cultures are Huraka, from Japan, who is staying with a Vergenne’s family and freely attending their Baptist church activities. Felice, a Protestant from Germany, is staying with a single mother in Shelburne, and Albert, from Taiwan is also staying with a Baptist family in Vergennes and attending their social activities.

Local families can make a difference. By volunteering to share their home with an exchange student for one school year, you can make a difference in a young person’s life, and enjoy a rich exchange of kindness, customs, and culture. Families provide a bed, meals and guidance, just as they would with their own child. An exchange student becomes part of the family and the friendships created can last a lifetime.

If you would like more information on World Heritage Student Exchange contact David Allen at heritagestudentexchange@gmail.com, or call him at 802-343-1475.