Writing, Poster Design contests planned

MONTPELIER — Any student in grades kindergarten through 12th may submit one entry each for Green Up Vermont’s annual contests for poster design and for writing. Entries must be received by Jan. 31.  One poster design is selected as the official Green Up Day 2017 poster, promoting Green Up Day, the first Saturday in May.  

Poster entries should be 11x14 inches, created by hand, without the aid of computers, and must include the words “Green Up Vermont.”  Writing entries should be a poem or essay of up to 200 words about Vermont’s Green Up Day. The overall winner in each contest receives $250.

All rights for use and reproduction belong to Green Up Vermont. Entries will not be returned. All poster and writing entries must include the following information, on the back upper right hand corner: student name, grade, county, home address; parent/guardian name and phone; school name (if it is a classroom project), address, phone and teacher. Student entries do not have to be from a school classroom project;  Home schooled students and students sending individual entries from home are also invited to participate.  

Entries should be mailed to Green Up Vermont, P.O. Box 1191, Montpelier, VT 05601-1191, or delivered to the Green Up Vermont office at 14-16 Baldwin St. For questions, call 802-229-4586 or 1-800-974-3259 or visit the poster and writing contests page at www.greenupvermont.org for more information.

Tags

Editorial

Letters to the Editor

View more

Upcoming Local Events

View More Post Event

Sports

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines