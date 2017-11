× Expand Photo provided

FERRISBURGH – With 2017 winding down, the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum just reported one of its best years yet for educating young explorers. The Ferrisburgh-based museum has had over 1,200 junior adventurers enrolled in various programs so far this year. Included during the summer just ended were snorkeling (pictured), archeology, paddling, ecology and boat building programs, to name a few. Parents can sign kids up for 2018 programs by contacting the museum at (802) 475-2022.