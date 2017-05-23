Young volunteers enjoy trailblazing in Starksboro

× Expand Photo provided A team of AmeriCorps youth, named “Moose 2”, is serving with the staff of the Common Ground Center in Starksboro from May 20 to June 2.

STARKSBORO — Spring is a busy time for young volunteers of the AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps.

A team of young people is serving with the staff of the Common Ground Center in Starksboro through June 2. The team members, calling themselves “Moose 2,” are performing work to make the CGC’s nature trails more accessible this summer and autumn.

“The NCCC team of eight from the Atlantic Region campus are in Starksboro increasing accessibility and performing erosion control on three major trails, as well as some indoor work, such as painting rooms and building furniture,” said Corps spokeswoman Casey Godfrey.

Godfrey told the Eagle that the team is working closely with the Common Ground Center to provide outdoor education experiences to families and help visitors enjoy the surrounding nature trails.

“We are delighted to have the support of NCCC-AmeriCorps,” said the Center’s Executive Director Connor Timmons. “These young people should be held up as a great example of why service is a cornerstone of this country’s success. This program honors the needs of specific communities in such respectful and helpful ways. The Moose 2 team is helping CGC catch up on long needed trail accessibility work, something that will make it easier for all children to experience the beauty of the outdoors.”

The Common Ground Center is a non-profit arts, education and outdoor recreation and retreat center in Addison County.

“The camp site demonstrates a firm commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Godfrey. “And CGC is dedicated to providing people from all walks of life an opportunity to have a positive relationship with Vermont’s most valuable resource: the natural environment.”