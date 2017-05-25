Young champions

× Expand Photo by Amanda Turgeon

The Vermont State 4-H Horse Judging Contest held on May 6 attracted 54 competitors, who competed by age group. The top 10 finishers in the Junior Division, ages 12 and 13, were (front row from left): Brittany Webber of West Burke, Alexis Sanborn of St. Johnsbury, Jordan Bombard of Duxbur, Emma Zimmermann of Northfield, Jasmine Mooney of St. Johnsbury, (back row from left) Emma Cushman of Barre, McKenna White of Whiting, Grace Parks of Essex Junction, Bella Joly of Essex Junction and Zoe Aigner of Fair Haven.