RUTLAND | Rutland Youth Theatre will stage the classic story of “The Pied Piper of Hamelin” presented as an original operetta by the late Marjorie Otis Gifford, from the poem by Robert Browning. Produced by Rutland’s Saskia Hagen Groom and directed by Mikki Lane, “The Pied Piper...” will be performed March 2 at 7 p.m. and March 3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Rutland Intermediate School Theatre. Visit www.rutlandrec.com/theatre for details.