Youth turkey call competition set

CASTLETON — Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton will be alive with the sounds of wild turkeys as the 12th annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest gets underway there on April 8.

The competition, co-sponsored by the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club of Pawlet and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, is open to anyone 18 years old or younger. There is no cost to participate, but registrations must be received by April 1.

For registration information go to http://go.uvm.edu/turkeycallcontest.

Contestants, who will compete in one of three divisions arranged by age, may use either a store-bought or handmade turkey call to cluck, yelp, purr and demonstrate other turkey calling skills. Prizes will be awarded to the top three callers in each division.

Following the contest, the youths may participate in shotgun patterning, the 4-H Shooting Sports air rifle trailer or .22 rifle shoot or observe the K-9 warden’s demonstration. The Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club also will hold an auction and gun raffle with proceeds to support club activities.

The contest is held annually to honor the late Bart Jacobs, who passed away in 2006. The long-time Pawlet resident and nationally-recognized turkey call maker and turkey hunter, was an avid supporter of youth hunters.

For questions, contact Tom Wilson at (802) 394-2445. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, please call University of Vermont Extension 4-H educator Lisa Muzzey at (802) 885-8386 by March 24.