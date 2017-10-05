FIRST: THE NAME OF THE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY is DBK Adirondack Ventures, LLC; SECOND: Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State: 09/26/17; THIRD: The county within this state in which the office of the limited liability company is to be located is: Hamilton County. FOURTH: The Secretary of State is designated as agent of the limited liability company upon whom process against it may be served. The address within this state to which the secretary of state shall mail a copy for any process against the limited liability company served upon him or her is: Post Office Box 196, Indian Lake, New York 12842; FIFTH: The purpose of the business of the limited liability company: any lawful act or activity. Filed by: Colleen E. Delcore, Esq.Attorney And Counsellor At Law6289 New York State Route 30, P.O. Box 273, Indian Lake, New York 12842(518) 648-5457NE/AJ-10/07-11/11/2017-6TC-165008|