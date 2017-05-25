Downtown revitalization projects revealed

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited Plattsburgh on Thursday, May 25 to announce state approval of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative proposals.

PLATTSBURGH — A parking lot on Durkee Street will soon host a mixed use building containing apartments and retail space.

Across the street, a food incubator may provide temporary kitchen and retail space to neighboring businesses, feeding the city with a zap of local flavor.

And a number of cosmetic improvements will guide visitors from Dock Street toward downtown in what city officials hope will be a more integrated pedestrian experience that will spur economic activity.

These are among the 10 approved projects for Plattsburgh’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, announced by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul at Plattsburgh City Hall on Thursday.

"Something like this can literally, overnight, transform a city," said Hochul. "There's a lot of communities that envy you."

The announcement comes nearly a year after the Lake City received $10 million in DRI funds from the state, part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s effort to give upstate cities a shot in the arm.

A DRI committee consisting of business owners and local officials have spent the past year hammering out the plans in series of community forums and drafted plans based on prior planning and resident input.

The approved projects also include funds to develop an Art & Innovation Studio at the Strand Cultural Center, as well as capital improvements at the theatre.

Funds will also allocated to improve signage, branding and beautification efforts, as well as to seed a grant fund to incentivize downtown development and rehabilitation.

"You have to sell your identity," Hochul said. "You're competing for tourists."

Grants, according to materials provided by the governor’s office, will be targeted at “upper floor residential and commercial/hotel development, façade improvements, retail space redevelopment and small business support.”

The plan also aims to attract private investors to the Dock Street Waterfront District, and a request for proposals will soon be issued.

City officials have said they want to rebrand the city as a more youth-savvy destination, but also keep sustained focus on more traditional draws, including arts, culture and the city’s historic downtown.

Hochul touted the effort as a way to attract young professionals to the city.

"Young people have started to take interest in Downtown Plattsburgh as evidenced by a 13 percent growth in households that trend younger than the national average," said Hochul.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said he hoped the initiative will act as magnet for the area.

"What's good for Plattsburgh is good for the North Country,” Jones said.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read called the DRI a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to reinvent downtown, boosting riverfront access that will ideally spur waterfront development.

"Plattsburgh is an amazing place that can finally realize all the richness it has to offer, in beauty, history and culture,” Read said.

"We're grateful for this final commitment of $10 million to Plattsburgh," said Gary Douglass, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. "We are on the move here in the North Country, and we're not standing still."

PLAN ROLL OUT

The first step now, according to Head of Community Development Paul DeDominicas, is sending out the RFPs for each project.

The exact timeline remains in flux.

"We didn't know what we would hear today, so now it's a matter of timing it all out,” DeDominicas told the Sun.

DeDominicas said he will meet with city officials next week to hash out the official timeline for project rollouts.

"Likely the Durkee Street groundbreaking will be among the first things," DeDominicas said.

"We're going to have to roll up our sleeves now," said Read. "Let's all participate and transform our downtown."

PARKING UNSOLVED

The development of Durkee Street would remove a prime downtown parking area, some 360 spaces, a chief concern of residents at public forums last year.

The approved plan does not offer a replacement alternative, though a $60,000 parking study was commissioned by the city earlier this year.

Clinton County Planner Rodney Brown said the DRI committee is hoping to levy private investment for parking solutions, rather than use DRI funds for a parking garage.

Plattsburgh has seen a jolt of energy in recent months.

The city was ranked among the Top Ten “Micro American Cities of the Future” by fDi magazine, a subsidiary of the Financial Times of London, last month, ranking #8 among all micropolitan cities in North and South America.

The Lake City also ranked #3 for Economic Potential and #2 for Foreign Direct Investment Strategy.

Hochul also visited Glens Falls on Thursday, where she rolled out a similar announcement.