FORT TICONDEROGA PAVILION PHASE IINVITATION TO BIDBIDS DUE:The Fort Ticonderoga Pavilion will receive sealed Bids for Phase I Work to be performed at The Fort Ticonderoga Pavilion, Ticonderoga NY 12883.Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 at John G. Waite Associates, Architects (384 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207, (518) 449-5440) at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject all Bids.Contract Documents may be obtained after 12:00 P.M on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 from the Architect, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.No bidder may withdraw his bid within 45 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.A site visit to review existing conditions and constraints will be held at 10:00 A.M. on August 15th, 2017 at the project site; attendance is strongly recommended.Funding for this project comes in part through an Environmental Protection Fund grant administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP). Under Article 15A, Executive Law, the State of New York is committed to providing Minority and Women Owned Business (MWBE) equal opportunity to participate in government contracts. The following goals have been set for this project: 13% Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and 17% Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE). The successful bidder may be required to furnish reports showing the participation of various business enterprises of subcontractors and suppliers on the contract.Attention of Bidders is particularly called to all applicable State and local requirements.By order of The Fort Ticonderoga AssociationTT-08/05/2017-1TC-159500|