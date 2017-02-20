Lake Placid top seed in Section VII hockey race

Sun Community News to Facebook Live SLCS-BCS quarterfinal

by

PLATTSBURGH — After a regular season which saw them forced out of action for one week, the Lake Placid varsity boy’s hockey team rallied to claim the top seed in the Section VII hockey sectionals, which start tomorrow with two quarterfinal games.

Lake Placid and second seed Plattsburgh High will receive byes in the quarterfinal round, while games on Tuesday, Feb. 21, will feature third seed Northeastern Clinton hosting sixth seed Saranac at the Rouses Point Civic Center at 6 p.m.

The other quarterfinal will have fourth seed Beekmantown hosting fifth seed Saranac Lake at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse with puck drop at 6:30 p.m. Sun Community News will offer a Facebook Live stream of the game, starting at 6:25 p.m.

The sectional semifinal round will take place Thursday, Feb. 23, with Lake Placid hosting the lowest remaining seed in the 1932 Arena at the Lake Placid Olympic Center with 7 p.m. puck drop.

The other semifinal will be played at the AC North Arena, where Plattsburgh High will host the highest remaning seed from the quarterfinal round at 7 p.m.

The semifinal winners will face each other at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena in the PSUC Fieldhouse Tuesday, Feb. 28, to determine the Section VII champion at 6:30 p.m.

