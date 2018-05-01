REFEREES NOTICE OF SALE IN FORECLOSURE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX QUICKEN LOANS INC., Plaintiff against ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS TO THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. SMITH, et al Defendant(s).Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on March 9, 2018. I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction, at the lobby of the new Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, Essex County, New York on the 7th Day of June, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. All that tract or parcel of land, lying and being in the Town of Minerva, County of Essex and State of New York.Premises known as 38 Morse Memorial Highway, Olmstedville, (Town of Minerva) NY 12857.(Section: 154.4, Block: 6, Lot: 21.000)Approximate amount of lien $191,210.20 plus interest and costs.Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment and terms of sale.Index No. CV16-0047. Colleen E. Delcore, Esq., Referee.Davidson Fink LLPAttorney(s) for Plaintiff28 East Main Street, Suite 1700Rochester, NY 14614-1990Tel. 585/760-8218Dated: March 20, 2018TT-05/5-05/26/2018-4TC-183860|