Old Horicon Hotel burned | Turning Back the Pages

HISTORICAL PEOPLE ONCE WERE HERE

The rural Adirondacks might be off the beaten path, but over the ages, many historical people at one time have lived part of their lives here in our remote paradise, and others came often to visit.

For that matter, would you believe that just 100 years ago, in December 1917, Frank C. Moran of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — the heavy weight pugilist, who twice fought Jess Willard, the world famous boxing champion — was staying for a while at the Stony Creek Inn as a guest of landlord J.H. Arehart?

Mr. Moran was said to have been a quiet, gentlemanly and extremely likable young man who acquired many new friends in Stony Creek.

SMALL TOWN, BIG NAMES

One of the biggest names to grace our area was world famous painter Georgia O’Keeffe, who now, 31 years after her death, is still a well recognized household name.

Georgia was born in 1887 in Wisconsin. She was 29 years old when she came, as a newcomer, to the attention of photographer and promoter of modern art, Alfred Stieglitz, who arranged a solo showing of her paintings.

All this happened in 1916 and by 1917, just 100 years ago, they were an item.

They were married in 1924 and spent many summers in Lake George at his beloved family compound near the village.

Georgia considered the Adirondacks “too green” for her taste and the area as a bit “stifling,” but she indeed left her mark here. Her paintings of Lake George are few and to some people who will admit it, a bit confusing but I have a special large one hanging over my desk of which I am very fond. Georgia was a special person.

ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO: A SAD STORY, A SAD DEATH

Mrs. Thomas J. Smith has been ill since Nov. 17, 1917 and she is now in critical condition as there is no hope of her recovery. She was stricken Saturday, Nov. 17, 1917 and cannot talk and her condition has remained unchanged. She lies helpless in her home on River Street with her left side paralyzed as the result of hemorrhage to the brain. She is suffering severe pain and it is necessary to administer opiates constantly to relieve her intolerable distress.