Old Horicon Hotel burned | Turning Back the Pages

HISTORICAL PEOPLE ONCE WERE HERE
The rural Adirondacks might be off the beaten path, but over the ages, many historical people at one time have lived part of their lives here in our remote paradise, and others came often to visit.
For that matter, would you believe that just 100 years ago, in December 1917, Frank C. Moran of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — the heavy weight pugilist, who twice fought Jess Willard, the world famous boxing champion — was staying for a while at the Stony Creek Inn as a guest of landlord J.H. Arehart?
Mr. Moran was said to have been a quiet, gentlemanly and extremely likable young man who acquired many new friends in Stony Creek.
SMALL TOWN, BIG NAMES
One of the biggest names to grace our area was world famous painter Georgia O’Keeffe, who now, 31 years after her death, is still a well recognized household name.
Georgia was born in 1887 in Wisconsin. She was 29 years old when she came, as a newcomer, to the attention of photographer and promoter of modern art, Alfred Stieglitz, who arranged a solo showing of her paintings.
All this happened in 1916 and by 1917, just 100 years ago, they were an item.
They were married in 1924 and spent many summers in Lake George at his beloved family compound near the village.
Georgia considered the Adirondacks “too green” for her taste and the area as a bit “stifling,” but she indeed left her mark here. Her paintings of Lake George are few and to some people who will admit it, a bit confusing but I have a special large one hanging over my desk of which I am very fond. Georgia was a special person.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO: A SAD STORY, A SAD DEATH
Mrs. Thomas J. Smith has been ill since Nov. 17, 1917 and she is now in critical condition as there is no hope of her recovery. She was stricken Saturday, Nov. 17, 1917 and cannot talk and her condition has remained unchanged. She lies helpless in her home on River Street with her left side paralyzed as the result of hemorrhage to the brain. She is suffering severe pain and it is necessary to administer opiates constantly to relieve her intolerable distress.
(Update: Julia Barton Smith, 59, wife of Thomas Jefferson Smith, mercifully died on a cold Thursday night and her intolerable pain was finally ended. She was the daughter of Judson and Lucretia Barton of Horicon.
Julia and Thomas were married in 1875. They were the parents of several children, including Frank W. Smith, a Democrat, one of the finest supervisors in Warrensburgh history. Frank burned to death in 1931 in a house fire.
Thomas Smith, 64, was left in his old age in feeble health. Julia was his helpmate, who was “all in all to him.” Shakespeare wrote, “Praising what is lost makes the remembrance dear.”
Mrs. Smith’s funeral was held at the Episcopal Church and on the day of her funeral it was freezing cold and ten inches of snow fell. Drifts in the roads were two to three feet deep, which made many of her devoted mourners unable to attend her funeral. It was a bleak and unhappy time.)
OLD HORICON HOTEL BURNED
The Horicon Hotel, a place once conducted by Mrs. Emma Brace and situated in the part of Horicon known as Bartonville, was destroyed by fire Thursday night, Nov. 15, 1917, with all of its contents.
The hotel was a three story structure completely furnished and occupied by Frank Johnson, his wife and their three daughters. They only had time to escape from the building in their night clothing and with what other clothing they could gather up after the fire was discovered. The loss is probably about $2,000 with insurance of $800.
One of the Johnson children had been ill several days and Mrs. Johnson got up out of bed at 11:30 to administer medicine. She noticed a strong oder of smoke and awakened the other members of the family. A hurried investigation showed that some of the rooms on the lower floor were in flames.
The fire was growing so rapidly that the entire family was compiled to flee for their lives. Saving any of their household belongings was out of the question and they stopped only to gather up such necessary clothing as was immediately at hand. They had hardly reached the street when the structure was entirely enveloped in flames.
The fire made a great light which attracted the attention of people for miles around who hastened to the scene in automobiles, carriages and on foot. There were many willing hands to fight the flames but with no facilities nothing could be done. Fortunately there was no wind, otherwise adjoining property could not have escaped destruction.
The building was one of the old landmarks of Horicon. It had not been used for many years and was definitely not in the best of condition.
SWEET AND SOUR NOTES
An oyster supper and dance was given at the Wevertown Hotel and the public was invited and a good time was provided for all. Supper was served at $1 a couple. The landlord is E.H. McAuliffe.
John J. Archer is having a hot air furnace installed in his home on Library Avenue, Warrensburgh. (Update: This house is directly behind the Richards Library, today the home of Elizabeth Schuster.)
Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.