Another year, another time | Turning back the pages

July 1, 1656 – The first Quakers arrived in Boston to evangelize and after they got out of jail five weeks later, they were shipped back to England.
July 1, 1907 – Pitkin’s Restaurant in Schroon Lake opened for business under the management of Arch Pitkin. The exact July day is unknown. There were only two owners in 100 years of operation.
July 1, 1908 – The first auditorium at the YMCA’s Silver Bay Association Conference Center burned. It was built in 1906-1907.
July 1, 1916 – Dwight D. Eisenhower married Mary (“Mamie”) Geneva Doud in Denver, Colorado.
July 1, 1961 – Princess Diana Frances Spencer was born.
July 1, 2004 to 2005 – New York census figures showed New York had lost 26,000 residents.
July 1, 2011 – Adirondack ecologist and Woodswoman Mariette “Anne” LaBastille, 78, died in Plattsburgh.
July 2, 1881 – Charles Guiteau shot President James Garfield, who lingered on and died Sept. 19, 1881.
July 2, 1937 – Amelia Earhart Putnam and Fred Noonan, flying a twin engine Lockheed Electra, disappeared at the end of a 2,500 mile trek from Lae, New Guinea searching for Howland Island.
July 2, 1998 – A pill-shaped UFO was video-taped flying over a church steeple in Ticonderoga.
July 2, 2005 – Hadlock Pond Dam, in Fort Ann, broke at 6:17 p.m., just six weeks after the structure was rehabilitated on a state order.
July 3, 1863 – There was a historic suicidal Confederate attack at Gettysburg. There were 20,451 Confederates dead and missing and 23,049 Union soldiers dead and missing.
July 3, 1965 – Saturday, Peter Stancati and Gene Stelling opened the Porto Fino Restaurant, in Warrensburg. (Update: This place was next to today’s Northway exit in South Warrensburg.)
July 4, 1826 – Patriots John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on the same day.
July 4, 1868 – There was a big celebration in Johnsburg. William Wakley and wife were starting for home when their horse started suddenly and she fell out of their wagon and died instantly. He was injured.
July 5, 1810 Showman P.T. Barnum was born.
July 5, 1906 – James Palmer, of North Fort Ann, drowned in Lake George.
July 5, 2009 – A broken sewer pipe at the Shepherd Park Pumping Station leaked 8,000 to 10,000 gallons of sewage into Lake George.
July 6, 2006 – Work began on the $8.69 million dollar Glen Street, Glens Falls project.
July 8, 1730 – Baby boy John Thurman was baptized in the Dutch Reformed Church in New York City.
July 8, 1777 – Fort Ann was the site of an important battle in the Revolutionary War where the new “Stars and Stripes” were flown for the first time in battle.
July 8, 1800 – Dr. Benjamin Waterhouse successfully inoculated his five-year old son with a cowpox vaccination against smallpox.
July 10, 1915 – W.D. Wright bought the Grand Army House, in Warrensburg, from A.C. Stone. (Update: The former Warren Inn, this is now the George Henry bar and restaurant location.)
July 11, 1804 – Aaron Burr fatally wounded Alexander Hamilton in a duel on the bluffs of Weehawken.
July 11, 1906 – Pregnant Grace Brown drowned in Big Moose Lake. Chester Gillette died in the electric chair March 30, 1908 for her murder. (Update: The movie version of this famous true story was called “A Place in the Sun.”)
July 11, 2007 – Lady Bird Johnson, 94, wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, died in Austin, Texas. He died in 1973.
July 12, 1927 – Heavyweight boxing champion Jack Dempsey appeared in Hague to act as race starter for the Lake George Swimming Marathon.
July 13, 2011 – The historic and time honored old Maddon Hotel, on South Street, Glens Falls, was torn down.
July 14, 1901 – The Hudson Valley Railway extended their trolley line to Lake George and Warrensburg.
July 14, 1922 – Air Force Brigadier General Robin Olds was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. He shot down 17 enemy planes in two wars.
July 16, 1848 – Eben Rexford, songwriter, was born in Johnsburg. He wrote “Silver Threads Among the Gold.” (Update: My grandmother used to sing this song to me when I was a little girl. My good friend, Delbert Chambers, has done a lot to keep Rexford’s name alive and well in Johnsburg.)
July 16, 1906 – Seventy-two cars, carrying 400 people, passed through Warrensburg en route to the White Mountains in the Glidden and Deming Car Race.
July 16, 1999 – John F. Kennedy Jr., and wife, Caroline Bessette and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died in a plane crash near Martha’s Vineyard in the Atlantic.
July 17, 2007 – My adorable and much loved Maine Coon cat, "Reggie," came from the Lake George Animal Shelter
July 18, 1902 – Emily Heintzelman, wife of Captain Charles Stuart Heintzelman, a Civil War Veteran, died of appendicitis. In 1902 she loaned 150 books to the town of Horicon to start a library.
July 19, 1692 – Rebecca Nurse, a 71 year old invalid, was hanged after being found guilty of witchcraft during the Salem, Massachusetts Witch Trials.
July 19 – 20, 1848 – The first convention dedicated to the cause of woman’s rights gathered at the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls. Three hundred people attended.
July 19, 1906 – Army soldiers from Plattsburgh marched through Warrensburg and camped for the night on the Warren County Fairgrounds behind Ashe’s Hotel.
