Another year, another time | Turning back the pages

July 1, 1656 – The first Quakers arrived in Boston to evangelize and after they got out of jail five weeks later, they were shipped back to England.

July 1, 1907 – Pitkin’s Restaurant in Schroon Lake opened for business under the management of Arch Pitkin. The exact July day is unknown. There were only two owners in 100 years of operation.

July 1, 1908 – The first auditorium at the YMCA’s Silver Bay Association Conference Center burned. It was built in 1906-1907.

July 1, 1916 – Dwight D. Eisenhower married Mary (“Mamie”) Geneva Doud in Denver, Colorado.

July 1, 1961 – Princess Diana Frances Spencer was born.

July 1, 2004 to 2005 – New York census figures showed New York had lost 26,000 residents.

July 1, 2011 – Adirondack ecologist and Woodswoman Mariette “Anne” LaBastille, 78, died in Plattsburgh.

July 2, 1881 – Charles Guiteau shot President James Garfield, who lingered on and died Sept. 19, 1881.

July 2, 1937 – Amelia Earhart Putnam and Fred Noonan, flying a twin engine Lockheed Electra, disappeared at the end of a 2,500 mile trek from Lae, New Guinea searching for Howland Island.

July 2, 1998 – A pill-shaped UFO was video-taped flying over a church steeple in Ticonderoga.

July 2, 2005 – Hadlock Pond Dam, in Fort Ann, broke at 6:17 p.m., just six weeks after the structure was rehabilitated on a state order.

July 3, 1863 – There was a historic suicidal Confederate attack at Gettysburg. There were 20,451 Confederates dead and missing and 23,049 Union soldiers dead and missing.

July 3, 1965 – Saturday, Peter Stancati and Gene Stelling opened the Porto Fino Restaurant, in Warrensburg. (Update: This place was next to today’s Northway exit in South Warrensburg.)

July 4, 1826 – Patriots John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on the same day.

July 4, 1868 – There was a big celebration in Johnsburg. William Wakley and wife were starting for home when their horse started suddenly and she fell out of their wagon and died instantly. He was injured.

July 5, 1810 Showman P.T. Barnum was born.

July 5, 1906 – James Palmer, of North Fort Ann, drowned in Lake George.