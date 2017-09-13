Eye on the Arts

The Whallonsburg Grange will kickstart its six-part lecture series, “What’s the Big Idea,” on Sept. 26. Author Nick Muller is this season’s first presenter with a presentation about the life of Ethan Allen at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for students. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.

Jerry Dugger, Alexis Suter, the Michael Hill Blues Mob and the Russ Bailey Trio are this year’s performers for the second annual Blues at Timbuctoo festival at John Brown Farm in Lake Placid. Admission to the festival, slated for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free. The festival marries blues music with a conversation about race relations in a place synonymous with the struggle for civil rights, organizers say. Gary Smith, co-owner of the Delta Blue restaurant and blues club in Lake Placid, said he was inspired to launch the festival in 2015 after hearing Dugger deliver a heartfelt plea that Americans do more to talk with each other about the things dividing society, and do better to elevate the human condition among each of us. For more information, visit lakeplacid.com/events/blues-at-timbuctoo.

The Seagle Music Colony will perform “Boulevards of Song,” a musical revue of Broadway hits, at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on Sept. 16. Tickets to this one-night only performance are $15 per person. Curtains open at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 518-406-8840.

Plattsburgh’s Stafford Middle School will see a performance from the Champlain Valley Chorus on Sept. 23. The show, “Broadway... with a Twist,” features a barbershop tribute to music from some of Broadway’s most popular shows. The Champlain Valley Chorus of the Sweet Adelines will open the show at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, $8 for students and seniors. For more information, visit champlainvalleychorus.org.

On Sept. 30, the Not Too Far From Home comedy tour will land at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake. Comedian Aaron David Ward and friends will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy Taryn Noelle, via Facebook Vermont vocalist Taryn Noelle will perform alongside Robinson Morse and Dan Boomhower at the Hand House in Elizabethtown on Sept. 16-17.

Elizabethtown’s Piano by Nature series is back. The first two concerts of the season are slated for Sept. 16-17, at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. Vermont-based jazz trio Taryn Noelle, Robinson Morse and Dan Boomhower will perform at the historic Hand House on both days. Tickets are $15 per person, $5 for children ages 15 and under. For more information, visit pianobynature.org or call 518-962-8899.