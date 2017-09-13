Eye on the Arts

The Whallonsburg Grange will kickstart its six-part lecture series, “What’s the Big Idea,” on Sept. 26. Author Nick Muller is this season’s first presenter with a presentation about the life of Ethan Allen at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for students. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.
Jerry Dugger, Alexis Suter, the Michael Hill Blues Mob and the Russ Bailey Trio are this year’s performers for the second annual Blues at Timbuctoo festival at John Brown Farm in Lake Placid. Admission to the festival, slated for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free. The festival marries blues music with a conversation about race relations in a place synonymous with the struggle for civil rights, organizers say. Gary Smith, co-owner of the Delta Blue restaurant and blues club in Lake Placid, said he was inspired to launch the festival in 2015 after hearing Dugger deliver a heartfelt plea that Americans do more to talk with each other about the things dividing society, and do better to elevate the human condition among each of us. For more information, visit lakeplacid.com/events/blues-at-timbuctoo.
The Seagle Music Colony will perform “Boulevards of Song,” a musical revue of Broadway hits, at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek on Sept. 16. Tickets to this one-night only performance are $15 per person. Curtains open at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 518-406-8840.
Plattsburgh’s Stafford Middle School will see a performance from the Champlain Valley Chorus on Sept. 23. The show, “Broadway... with a Twist,” features a barbershop tribute to music from some of Broadway’s most popular shows. The Champlain Valley Chorus of the Sweet Adelines will open the show at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, $8 for students and seniors. For more information, visit champlainvalleychorus.org.
On Sept. 30, the Not Too Far From Home comedy tour will land at the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake. Comedian Aaron David Ward and friends will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.
Photo courtesy Taryn Noelle, via Facebook
Vermont vocalist Taryn Noelle will perform alongside Robinson Morse and Dan Boomhower at the Hand House in Elizabethtown on Sept. 16-17.
Elizabethtown’s Piano by Nature series is back. The first two concerts of the season are slated for Sept. 16-17, at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. Vermont-based jazz trio Taryn Noelle, Robinson Morse and Dan Boomhower will perform at the historic Hand House on both days. Tickets are $15 per person, $5 for children ages 15 and under. For more information, visit pianobynature.org or call 518-962-8899.
On Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m., the Plattsburgh State Art Museum will open their new exhibit: “Visual Sway: Political Art.” Curated by Dr. Jason Miller, the display will explore intersections of art and politics. Email Melody DeLong at delongmm@plattsburgh.edu for more information.
On Sept. 16, Plattsburgh’s Newman Center will screen the Marx Brothers’ “Duck Soup” and 1987 Beatles documentary “It Was 20 Years Ago Today.” The double-feature is set to begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, though donations are welcome.
It’s almost time for the Lake George Jazz Weekend at Shepard Park. The two-day free concert series will return Sept. 16-17 with a full schedule of performances from some of the world’s best jazz artists, from Orrin Evans to Emilio Solla. For more information or to view a full schedule, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.
Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Artists Guild will display an exhibit of oil paintings by artist Sandra Hildreth through Oct. 1. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.
On Sept. 16, vocal troupe Wrensong will perform at the Keene Valley Congregational Church. Hailing from across the pond, this group of nine singers are known for their wide-ranging repertoire of secular and religious music alike. Wrensong is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 576-4329.
The Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh opened a new exhibit featuring the works of oil painter Susan Hoffer on Sept. 1. Hoffer’s exhibit at the Strand will run through Sept. 29. Normal gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit strandcenter.org.